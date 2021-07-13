Huntsville police investigating a homicide

Deals
An investigation is underway after a body was found in Huntsville this week
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department Major Crimes Unit are investigating a homicide that took place on July 12.

Officers were called to the scene on Indiana Street around 11 p.m. Monday night where they found a man in his 20s shot to death.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim. There is no further information at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Huntsville Police Investigator Hayden at 256-722-7100.

