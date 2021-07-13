Deals
Hartselle’s Burks prepares for Summer Games

Burks will compete in the long jump in Tokyo
By Carl Prather
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Quanesha Burks goal at Hartselle High School was to play College Basketball for the University of Tennessee and the legendary Pat Summitt. That’s until the High School track coaches told her she could become a great Track and Field athlete.

“I was working at McDonalds, and you know McDonald’s always sponsors the Olympics, so you always see those pictures in the lobby,” Burke’s said. “So I took those pictures with the managers at McDonald’s, and they told me you’re gonna be an Olympian one day. So I honestly did see that it could happen, I just knew that it was going to take a lot of hard work and determination for sure.”

Burke’s competed at the University of Alabama where she became an All-American, winning the 2015 NCAA outdoor and 2016 NCAA indoor long jump titles.

Now she’s off to Tokyo to fulfill her dreams of bringing home a gold medal.

“Everyone has honestly helped me become the person that I am now, Burks added. “And just to look back at Hartselle, that’s why I want to get back home and to celebrate with everyone, because you guys helped me become who I am. if anything, Hartselle knows how to support you. And even during my NCAA National Champion Indoor, everyone ask what was your highlight in college? That was my highlight, hearing the entire town of Hartselle scream for me.”

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

