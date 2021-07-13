Deals
Shooting investigation underway in Decatur

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Police responded to the 600 block of 11th Avenue in Decatur following reports of an early morning shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Decatur Police Department. The victim was then transported to Huntsville Hospital to treat his injures. WAFF 48 is told he is currently in stable condition.

Officers believe this shooting is an isolated incident. Those with information on this incident are asked to contact Detective Joshua Daniell at 256-341-4644 or email by email at jdaniell@decatur-al.gov

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. Stick with WAFF 48 as this story develops.

