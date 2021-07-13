‘Community Conversation’ event focuses on mental health in the workforce

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Focusing on mental health in the workforce.

That’s just one of the ideas that could be talked about Tuesday morning during an event called ‘A Community Conversation: Workforce in the Region.’

Event organizers report 2020 was a hard year for many people, including both those looking for a job and those looking to hire. The organizers say now is the time to talk about workforce challenges in our area, and what we need to do looking forward.

Leadership Greater Huntsville and Huntsville Committee of 100 are hosting this event together. It will be between 7:30 and 9:00 a.m. at the Jackson Center.

John Allen with Huntsville Committee of the 100 said the event is capped right now and full, but the conversations talked about in the event will continue outside of it. The conversation, Allen said will center around a 2019 workforce study that looked at the future of the workforce.

“They looked at the future of the workforce in Huntsville, Madison County. The conversation is about what that workforce study said. I know it’s 2021 but we were all distracted by the pandemic last year.”

Allen said they will be talking about changes the pandemic created in the workforce, and what this might look like in the future.

“The opportunity that we learn from the pandemic especially when talking about mental health needs in our community, and mental health needs in our workforce,” Allen said. “What the pandemic has created and what that needs to look like. How that needs to be the central focus as we engage other areas at large.”

Another thing Allen said could come up is working to be more inclusive.

“To be even a more inclusive community when engaging a workforce for those underemployed and unemployed in our community, and how do we innovatively and creatively lift them up and out of their current situation into the economic opportunity we have today,” Allen said. “So as we talk about diversity in the workforce and opportunity for inclusion those areas were really a focus including the mental health piece we discussed.”

