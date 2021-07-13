Cecil Ashburn Drive closure changed to 9 a.m. on Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Attention Huntsville drivers!

Cecil Ashburn Drive will be closed in both directions starting at 9 a.m. this morning.

Workers originally planned the closure to begin at 8 a.m. but amended that on Tuesday morning.

A tree removal scheduled to last no more than one hour will impact traffic in both directions.

Please be advised as you make morning commute plans.

