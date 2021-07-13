Deals
Cecil Ashburn Drive closure changed to 9 a.m. on Tuesday

Read more below on the traffic disruption(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Attention Huntsville drivers!

Cecil Ashburn Drive will be closed in both directions starting at 9 a.m. this morning.

Workers originally planned the closure to begin at 8 a.m. but amended that on Tuesday morning.

A tree removal scheduled to last no more than one hour will impact traffic in both directions.

Please be advised as you make morning commute plans.

View the Huntsville traffic alert map here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

