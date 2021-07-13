Deals
Ardmore, Tennessee police searching for man who robbed TNT employee at gunpoint

Employee at TNT beer, tobacco and lottery store in Ardmore, Tenn robbed at gunpoint.
Employee at TNT beer, tobacco and lottery store in Ardmore, Tenn robbed at gunpoint.(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Tenn. (WAFF) - Ardmore, Tennessee police say one man robbed a TNT employee at gunpoint while they were going to their car.

According to the Ardmore Police Department, the suspect robbed the woman around 1 p.m. on Monday. The man stole her purse, but it is unclear how much money was inside.

WAFF 48 is told the suspect fired a shot no one was hit. Investigators say the man fled the scene in a truck that may have an Alabama tag.

Ardmore police and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office are working to solve this case.

Officers are waiting on surveillance footage to help find out who’s responsible. Stick with 48 News as this story develops.

