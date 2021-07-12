Deals
Trash Pandas vs. Biscuits canceled on Sunday

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Sunday’s game between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and the Montgomery Biscuits has been canceled due to rain.

The game will not be made up since the Trash Pandas and Biscuits do not play each other for the remainder of the season. First pitch was originally scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

According to the Trash Pandas media team, tickets from Sunday’s game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any future 2021 Rocket City Trash Pandas home game, subject to availability.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

