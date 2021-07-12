Deals
Stormy pattern continues into the workweek with heavy rain expected again Monday

By Brandon Spinner
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Happy Monday! Grab the rain boots... You may need them again today.

It was a very wet weekend across much of the Valley and we have more rain on the way today and this week. Waking up to some patchy fog in parts of the Valley this morning along with temperatures into the low to mid-70s. A few isolated showers are moving through as well, but we have a better shot at on and off storms as we move through the middle of the day and into the afternoon. Some of these storms may produce some gusty wind, but they should stay below the severe criteria of 58 mph. Still, with the heavy rain the last few days it may not take much wind to lead to tree damage. Heavy rainfall could lead to more localized flooding. Monday’s temperatures will stay into the upper 70s and low 80s.

This stretch of stormy weather will carry over into Tuesday as well with an upper-level low-pressure system finally pushing through. This means more scattered storms with periods of heavy rainfall. Storms will have the potential to bring an additional quarter to half-inch of rain over the next few days. The pattern looks to break a bit on Wednesday and Thursday with more of your ordinary midday/afternoon summer storms as temperatures begin to climb again into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

