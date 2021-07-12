Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Ready for liftoff? Branson’s Virgin Galactic to give away space trip for 2

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You could be one of the first everyday people to go to space.

Virgin Galactic is teaming up with Omaze for the chance to win a seat on one of the company’s first commercial voyages to space.

One winner and a guest can rocket more than 50 miles above earth and experience zero gravity for a few minutes.

Virgin Galactic is teaming up to give away a space flight.
Virgin Galactic is teaming up to give away a space flight.(Source: Omaze/CNN)

Anyone over the age of 18 can enter on Omaze.com through Aug. 31.

Each $10 donation is equivalent to 100 entries.

The money supports the nonprofit Space for Humanity, which aims to expand access to space.

Virgin Galactic hasn’t released details on when the flight will take place.

VIrgin CEO Richard Branson successfully returned from a test flight on the VSS Unity on Sunday.

Virgin Galactic plans to launch one more test flight before allowing paying customers to fly.

Meanwhile, Amazon chief Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin is scheduled to take flight next week.

Copyright 2021CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women killed in crash
1 dead, 1 injured following ATV crash in Lawrence County
Scam Alert
Madison County woman scammed out of thousands of dollars while closing on house
Jose Luis Gutierrez Ramos
Man fatally shot identified in Toney homicide investigation
Fire destroys apartment complex under construction
Fire destroys apartment complex under construction
Morgan County inmate dies in hospital following heartburn, tingling arm

Latest News

Drake Bell
Actor Drake Bell gets probation on child endangerment charge
“Black Widow,” starring Scarlett Johansson, has had a long journey to theaters. Originally...
‘Black Widow’ soars to pandemic box office record
‘I hope my daughter’s story can save a life’: Charlotte mom shares story after teen dies of...
Mom shares message after teen daughter dies of rare COVID-related condition
“Black Widow,” starring Scarlett Johansson, has had a long journey to theaters. Originally...
Hollywood Minute: 'Black Widow'
Cubans protest the communist regime over shortages and high prices.
Police patrol Havana in large numbers after demonstrations