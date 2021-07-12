Police searching for suspect after car stolen from Huntsville gas station

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers are searching for a man in connection to a carjacking incident at a gas station in Huntsville.

HPD said the man was seen stealing a Honda CRV from a gas station located at 508 Oakwood Avenue. This situation took place around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Honda CRV stolen from a gas station in Huntsville (Huntsville Police Department)

Police ask that you call 256-722-7100 if you have any tips on this incident.

