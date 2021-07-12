Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Advertisement

Police: Man opens fire, drives truck into bar after being asked to leave

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – Authorities said a man slammed his truck into a Paulding County bar and opened fire after being asked to leave over the weekend.

Hiram police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Eduardo Morales. Investigators said he was asked to leave the 278 South bar Saturday evening because he was too drunk.

Police said he left but came back in his truck, fired into the bar, then drove straight in, hitting several people.

At least one person inside the bar was grazed by a bullet. Another person was hit twice by the truck and was treated at a hospital and released.

“I’m feeling sore but thankful,” said Mauricio Puerto, one of the dozens inside the bar.

Puerto said he immediately ran to the truck and fought to get the gun out of Morales’ hands.

He added there were many heroes inside the bar that night who helped detain the suspect until police arrived to arrest him.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WGCL contributed to this report.

Most Read

Scam Alert
Madison County woman scammed out of thousands of dollars while closing on house
Two women killed in crash
1 dead, 1 injured following ATV crash in Lawrence County
Fire destroys apartment complex under construction
Fire destroys apartment complex under construction
Morgan County inmate dies in hospital following heartburn, tingling arm
Donald Trump Jr. visits Huntsville on Saturday
Donald Trump Jr. visits Huntsville

Latest News

What to know about tomato and pepper plants from Bennett Nurseries
What to know about tomato and pepper plants from Bennett Nurseries
A lesson on Hydrangeas from Bennett Nurseries
A lesson on Hydrangeas from Bennett Nurseries
Todd Cameron made a Schitt's Creek replica for his 3-year-old son.
PHOTOS: Dad turns vintage toys into an incredible replica of a tiny ‘Schitt’s Creek’
Learn more about Hostas from Bennett Nurseries
Learn more about Hostas from Bennett Nurseries
The three-year-old died Tuesday following a dental procedure. Now, his family is trying to...
Boy, 3, dies after dental procedure in Kansas