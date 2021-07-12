Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Advertisement

NC man sets new record after catching 127lb catfish

By Maggie Brown
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - A Johnston County man caught a 127.1 pound blue catfish on Sunday morning at Roanoke River.

Rocky Baker, from Four Oaks, with the help of his friend Justin Clifton, from Clayton, caught the fish. Clifton helped Baker get the fish in the boat and on the scales to weigh it.

Rocky Baker, from Four Oaks, with the help of his friend Justin Clifton, from Clayton, caught...
Rocky Baker, from Four Oaks, with the help of his friend Justin Clifton, from Clayton, caught the fish.(WRAL)
Rocky Baker, from Four Oaks, with the help of his friend Justin Clifton, from Clayton, caught...
Rocky Baker, from Four Oaks, with the help of his friend Justin Clifton, from Clayton, caught the fish.(WRAL)

This catch broke the previous state record for biggest blue catfish caught in North Carolina. Baker broke the record, held by Joey Baird from Virginia, by more than 5 pounds.

“It was like a dream come true for most serious catfisherman,” Baker said.

It was caught by a fishing rod, reeled in, and netted in the boat, he said.

The big guy was weighed at E-Z Bait and Tackle in Goldsboro. It was released back into the wild at Roanoke River on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the tackle shop.

“We hope that this monster continues to grow and prosper in the waters of our amazing state,” the Facebook post said.

The two friends won The Neuse River Wars Catfish Tournament Series last year, Baker’s wife said.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scam Alert
Madison County woman scammed out of thousands of dollars while closing on house
Two women killed in crash
1 dead, 1 injured following ATV crash in Lawrence County
Morgan County inmate dies in hospital following heartburn, tingling arm
Fire destroys apartment complex under construction
Fire destroys apartment complex under construction
Donald Trump Jr. visits Huntsville on Saturday
Donald Trump Jr. visits Huntsville

Latest News

Happy Monday! Grab the rain boots... You may need them again today.
Stormy pattern continues into the workweek with heavy rain expected again Monday
Scene of fatal overnight shooting in Toney
Homicide investigation underway following early morning gunshots in Toney
Scene of fatal overnight shooting in Toney
Scene of overnight shooting in Toney
Have you seen this carjacking suspect?
Have you seen this carjacking suspect?
Latest update on Toney fatal shooting
Latest update on Toney fatal shooting