Man fatally shot identified in Toney homicide investigation

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man fatally shot in Toney early Monday morning.

According to the MCSO, Jose Luis Gutierrez Ramos was the offender in the early morning domestic violence incident the ended in the fatal gunshots.

Law enforcement noted Ramos has a prior history including arrests for the following:

Violation of a protection order

Domestic violence by strangulation

Third-degree domestic violence

The subject that was shot and killed overnight has been identified as Jose Luis Gutierrez Ramos with an address on Frank Church Road in the Toney community. Preliminary reports indicate the shooting was a result of domestic violence and appears Ramos was the offender in the

result of those recent charges.

Ramos' body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing and once complete those findings will be turned over to the Madison County District Attorneys Office for further review.

The body of Jose Luis Gutierrez Ramos has been sent for autopsy. Results will be sent to the Madison County District Attorneys Office as the investigation continues.

ORIGINAL: Police and emergency officials responded to the scene of a shooting in Toney on Monday morning.

According to Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill, a homicide investigation is underway at a home on Frank Church Road after a male was shot multiple times. The body is being transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Services for autopsy.

A female present at the scene is being questioned at this time.

Investigations Division where she is being questioned by investigators at this time.



Nothing further to report at this time. pic.twitter.com/CbUXuYd38W — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) July 12, 2021

The emergency call was received shortly after 1 a.m. on July 12. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and HEMSI responded at that time.

Scene of fatal overnight shooting in Toney

