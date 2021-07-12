Man fatally shot identified in Toney homicide investigation
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man fatally shot in Toney early Monday morning.
According to the MCSO, Jose Luis Gutierrez Ramos was the offender in the early morning domestic violence incident the ended in the fatal gunshots.
Law enforcement noted Ramos has a prior history including arrests for the following:
- Violation of a protection order
- Domestic violence by strangulation
- Third-degree domestic violence
The body of Jose Luis Gutierrez Ramos has been sent for autopsy. Results will be sent to the Madison County District Attorneys Office as the investigation continues.
ORIGINAL: Police and emergency officials responded to the scene of a shooting in Toney on Monday morning.
According to Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill, a homicide investigation is underway at a home on Frank Church Road after a male was shot multiple times. The body is being transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Services for autopsy.
A female present at the scene is being questioned at this time.
The emergency call was received shortly after 1 a.m. on July 12. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and HEMSI responded at that time.
