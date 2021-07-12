Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Man fatally shot identified in Toney homicide investigation

By Tiffany Thompson
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man fatally shot in Toney early Monday morning.

According to the MCSO, Jose Luis Gutierrez Ramos was the offender in the early morning domestic violence incident the ended in the fatal gunshots.

Law enforcement noted Ramos has a prior history including arrests for the following:

  • Violation of a protection order
  • Domestic violence by strangulation
  • Third-degree domestic violence

The body of Jose Luis Gutierrez Ramos has been sent for autopsy. Results will be sent to the Madison County District Attorneys Office as the investigation continues.

ORIGINAL: Police and emergency officials responded to the scene of a shooting in Toney on Monday morning.

According to Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill, a homicide investigation is underway at a home on Frank Church Road after a male was shot multiple times. The body is being transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Services for autopsy.

A female present at the scene is being questioned at this time.

The emergency call was received shortly after 1 a.m. on July 12. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and HEMSI responded at that time.

Scene of fatal overnight shooting in Toney
Scene of fatal overnight shooting in Toney

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women killed in crash
1 dead, 1 injured following ATV crash in Lawrence County
Scam Alert
Madison County woman scammed out of thousands of dollars while closing on house
Fire destroys apartment complex under construction
Fire destroys apartment complex under construction
Morgan County inmate dies in hospital following heartburn, tingling arm

Latest News

Advanced Child Tax Credit payments begin this week
Advanced Child Tax Credit payments begin this week
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 555K positive COVID cases as fewer people get vaccines
Trial for Limestone County Sheriff begins Monday
Jury selection in Limestone County Sheriff’s trial begins Monday
What to know about tomato and pepper plants from Bennett Nurseries
What to know about tomato and pepper plants from Bennett Nurseries
A lesson on Hydrangeas from Bennett Nurseries
A lesson on Hydrangeas from Bennett Nurseries