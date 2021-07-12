Jury selection in Limestone County Sheriff’s trial begins Monday

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday morning, potential jurors lined up outside the Alabama Veteran’s Museum as they waited to be allowed inside the facility.

Sheriff Mike Blakely is facing 11 charges. One of the accusations includes the misuse of county money.

Sheriff Blakely is the longest-serving sheriff in the state of Alabama.

On Monday, WAFF 48 reporters were told they would not be allowed inside for the proceedings. A bailiff told WAFF 48 that the day’s proceedings weren’t happening in their original location of the courthouse because of security reasons and for the protection of the identities of potential jurors.

Dismissed Charges by Wade Smith on Scribd

