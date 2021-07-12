Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Jury selection in Limestone County Sheriff’s trial begins Monday

By Tiffany Thompson
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday morning, potential jurors lined up outside the Alabama Veteran’s Museum as they waited to be allowed inside the facility.

Sheriff Mike Blakely is facing 11 charges. One of the accusations includes the misuse of county money.

Sheriff Blakely is the longest-serving sheriff in the state of Alabama.

On Monday, WAFF 48 reporters were told they would not be allowed inside for the proceedings. A bailiff told WAFF 48 that the day’s proceedings weren’t happening in their original location of the courthouse because of security reasons and for the protection of the identities of potential jurors.

WAFF will provide updates on TV and online as new details are confirmed.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women killed in crash
1 dead, 1 injured following ATV crash in Lawrence County
Scam Alert
Madison County woman scammed out of thousands of dollars while closing on house
Scene of fatal overnight shooting in Toney
Female present at the scene being questioned in Toney homicide investigation
Fire destroys apartment complex under construction
Fire destroys apartment complex under construction
Morgan County inmate dies in hospital following heartburn, tingling arm

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 555K positive COVID cases as fewer people get vaccines
What to know about tomato and pepper plants from Bennett Nurseries
What to know about tomato and pepper plants from Bennett Nurseries
A lesson on Hydrangeas from Bennett Nurseries
A lesson on Hydrangeas from Bennett Nurseries
Learn more about Hostas from Bennett Nurseries
Learn more about Hostas from Bennett Nurseries