Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Huntsville Utilities working to restore power to central Huntsville

Large power outage in Huntsville
Large power outage in Huntsville(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Update: Around 2:15 p.m. Huntsville Utilities said many customers are already back on line. HU is still working to restore power in some areas.

WAFF is told an electrical malfunction in a central substation caused a widespread power outage throughout central Huntsville that impacted nearly 30,000 customers.

Original: Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is working to restore power to central Huntsville on Monday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m. on July 12, a power outage impacted customers from Winchester Road south to Martin Road and from Research Park Boulevard east to Monte Sano Mountain.

See the power outage map here.

Large power outage in Huntsville
Large power outage in Huntsville(WAFF)

WAFF will update this story with updates as they are confirmed.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women killed in crash
1 dead, 1 injured following ATV crash in Lawrence County
Scam Alert
Madison County woman scammed out of thousands of dollars while closing on house
Jose Luis Gutierrez Ramos
Man fatally shot identified in Toney homicide investigation
Fire destroys apartment complex under construction
Fire destroys apartment complex under construction
Morgan County inmate dies in hospital following heartburn, tingling arm

Latest News

Huntsville power outage map
Power outage update in central Huntsville
Advanced Child Tax Credit payments begin this week
Advanced Child Tax Credit payments begin this week
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 555K positive COVID cases as fewer people get vaccines
Trial for Limestone County Sheriff begins Monday
Jury selection in Limestone County Sheriff’s trial begins Monday