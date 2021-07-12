Huntsville Utilities working to restore power to central Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Update: Around 2:15 p.m. Huntsville Utilities said many customers are already back on line. HU is still working to restore power in some areas.

WAFF is told an electrical malfunction in a central substation caused a widespread power outage throughout central Huntsville that impacted nearly 30,000 customers.

Original: Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is working to restore power to central Huntsville on Monday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m. on July 12, a power outage impacted customers from Winchester Road south to Martin Road and from Research Park Boulevard east to Monte Sano Mountain.

Electric Operations is responding to a power outage in central Huntsville impacting customers from Winchester Rd south to Martin Rd and from Research Park Boulevard east to Monte Sano Mountain. Service will be restored as quickly as possible. The cause is unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/FqBu435hfx — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) July 12, 2021

See the power outage map here.

Large power outage in Huntsville (WAFF)

WAFF will update this story with updates as they are confirmed.

