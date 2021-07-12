Deals
Homicide investigation underway following early morning gunshots in Toney

By Tiffany Thompson
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Police and emergency officials are at a shooting scene in Toney on Monday morning.

According to Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill, a homicide investigation is underway at a home on Frank Church Road after a male was shot multiple times. The body is being transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Services for autopsy.

The emergency call was received shortly after 1 a.m. on July 12. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and HEMSI responded at that time.

Stay tuned to this story and WAFF’s morning newscasts for further updates.

Scene of fatal overnight shooting in Toney
Scene of fatal overnight shooting in Toney

