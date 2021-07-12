Homicide investigation underway following early morning gunshots in Toney

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Police and emergency officials are at a shooting scene in Toney on Monday morning.

According to Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill, a homicide investigation is underway at a home on Frank Church Road after a male was shot multiple times. The body is being transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Services for autopsy.

The emergency call was received shortly after 1 a.m. on July 12. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and HEMSI responded at that time.

Scene of fatal overnight shooting in Toney

