Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast

More Storms Tonight
None
None(None)
By Brad Travis
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be increasing into the evening hours.  Locally heavy rain, strong gusty winds and frequent lightning can be expected with the stronger storms.  Some areas could pick up an inch of rain in less than 30 minutes.  We expect to see fewer showers and storms in the area by Wednesday and Thursday. Tuesday will be another muggy day with scattered showers and storms into the afternoon hours.  The weekend is looking hot and humid with isolated afternoon storms. Have a great night.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Luis Gutierrez Ramos
Man fatally shot identified in Toney homicide investigation
Scam Alert
Madison County woman scammed out of thousands of dollars while closing on house
Two women killed in crash
1 dead, 1 injured following ATV crash in Lawrence County
Fire destroys apartment complex under construction
Fire destroys apartment complex under construction
Morgan County inmate dies in hospital following heartburn, tingling arm

Latest News

Happy Monday! Grab the rain boots... You may need them again today.
Stormy pattern continues into the workweek with heavy rain expected again Monday
WAFF's Monday morning forecast
WAFF's Monday morning forecast
WAFF's Monday morning forecast - 6:45 a.m.
WAFF's Monday morning forecast - 6:45 a.m.
Happy Monday! Grab the rain boots... You may need them again today.
The stormy pattern continues into the workweek with heavy rain expected again Monday