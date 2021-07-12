First Alert Forecast

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be increasing into the evening hours. Locally heavy rain, strong gusty winds and frequent lightning can be expected with the stronger storms. Some areas could pick up an inch of rain in less than 30 minutes. We expect to see fewer showers and storms in the area by Wednesday and Thursday. Tuesday will be another muggy day with scattered showers and storms into the afternoon hours. The weekend is looking hot and humid with isolated afternoon storms. Have a great night.

