Female present at the scene being questioned in Toney homicide investigation

By Tiffany Thompson
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Police and emergency officials responded to the scene of a shooting in Toney on Monday morning.

According to Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill, a homicide investigation is underway at a home on Frank Church Road after a male was shot multiple times. The body is being transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Services for autopsy.

A female present at the scene is being questioned at this time.

The emergency call was received shortly after 1 a.m. on July 12. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and HEMSI responded at that time.

Stay tuned to this story and WAFF’s morning newscasts for further updates.

