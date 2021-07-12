Female present at the scene being questioned in Toney homicide investigation

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Police and emergency officials responded to the scene of a shooting in Toney on Monday morning.

According to Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill, a homicide investigation is underway at a home on Frank Church Road after a male was shot multiple times. The body is being transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Services for autopsy.

A female present at the scene is being questioned at this time.

A female present at the scene is being questioned at this time.



Nothing further to report at this time. pic.twitter.com/CbUXuYd38W — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) July 12, 2021

The emergency call was received shortly after 1 a.m. on July 12. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and HEMSI responded at that time.

Stay tuned to this story and WAFF’s morning newscasts for further updates.

Scene of fatal overnight shooting in Toney

