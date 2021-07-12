Decatur police arrest, charge man in connection to drug transaction

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Police arrested a Decatur man for distributing a controlled substance on July 8 following an investigation.

The Decatur Police Department said investigators with the Decatur Police Department’s Vice Narcotics Unit were conducting surveillance when they witnessed a drug transaction happen near Executive House Apartments.

48 News is told investigators conducted a vehicle stop on the vehicles involved in the drug transaction. Investigators recovered marijuana, drug paraphernalia and U.S currency during the investigation.

Officers arrested and charged 28-year-old Emmitt Goode with distribution of a controlled substance. Goode was transported to the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $5,000 bond.

