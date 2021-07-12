Athens-Limestone Public Library launching new podcast

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Looking to tune in to a new podcast series this summer? The Athens-Limestone Public Library is launching its new podcast series, “Library Voices.”

According to our news partners at The News Courier, library officials will join members of the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 14, for a ribbon-cutting at the library. Listeners can access the podcast on Spotify and Apple Music.

Public Services Coordinator, Amber Hyatt told our news partners what the podcast will include.

“Listen to the Athens and Limestone County voices sharing their collective expertise and community spirit,” Hyatt said. “We hope Library Voices becomes another way for patrons to connect with people and programs they may not have access to otherwise,” said Hyatt.

“Talkin’ Dirty at the Library”, “Homegrown History” and “Between the Stacks” are the programs the new series will include.

