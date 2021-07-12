Deals
Alabama Connections Academy shares tips for parents during National Summer Learning Week

By Kellie Miller
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In honor of National Summer Learning Week, the Alabama Connections Academy is sharing some tips to help parents keep kids engaged during the final stretch of summer.

Teachers at the academy encourage parents to first check in with their schools and community centers to find out if they offer any programs or activities for children during the summer.

If that is not option, teachers at the academy say parents can create learning activities at home. For younger kids, simply finding time to read together can help with verbal and literacy skills. For older students, you can start a family book club and discuss the themes and ideas of books.

Also, they say, don’t forget to make learning fun! You can play games that help sharpen your child’s math skills, like Monopoly or Yahtzee. Everyday activities such as cooking and shopping are also valuable learning activities to brush up math skills.

The National Summer Learning Association has a variety of resources and tips for parents. Visit summerlearning.org. Parents can also find resources at www.connectionsacademy.com, such as reading lists for grades K-12.

