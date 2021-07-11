Tracking showers and storms Sunday morning; rain continues into workweek

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! Showers and storms are approaching from the northwest this morning. Heavy downpours, gusty winds and frequent lightning are all expected near daybreak.

It is warm and muggy with temperatures in the 70s. Highs for Sunday look to stay on the milder side because of showers and storms. These storms may become strong so any items that can easily be blown away should be moved indoors.

Rain will continue into Monday and flash flooding could become an issue.

The extended forecast shows we will have breaks from the rain, but not for very long.

