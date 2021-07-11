Deals
Soggy Sunday Morning

Monday
Monday(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Showers and storms are approaching from the northwest this morning. Heavy downpours, gusty winds and frequent lightning are all expected near daybreak. Impacts expected for any drivers this morning.

Warm and muggy to start Sunday off with temperatures in the 70s. Highs for today look to stay on the milder side because of showers and storms this morning. At times these storms may become strong so any items that can easily be blown away should be moved indoors.

Rain will continue into your Monday as well, and will consistent rain flash flooding becomes an issue.

The extended forecast shows we will have breaks from the rain to return to July heat, but not for very long.

