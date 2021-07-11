Police searching for man who stole car from Huntsville gas station
Published: Jul. 11, 2021
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers are searching for a man in connection to a carjacking incident at a gas station in Huntsville.
HPD said the man was seen stealing a Honda CRV from a gas station located at 508 Oakwood Avenue. This situation took place around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Police ask that you call 256-722-7100 if you have any tips on this incident.
