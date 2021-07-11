Morgan County inmate dies in hospital following heartburn, tingling arm

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Correctional officers responded to an unresponsive inmate at the Morgan County Jail on Sunday.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a 54-year-old man became unresponsive after experiencing heartburn and tingling in his arm. Officers and nurses began to perform CPR on the inmate.

He was then transported to the Decatur Morgan Hospital where he died. This incident is currently being investigated.

A 54yo male inmate at the Morgan County Jail became unresponsive after experiencing heartburn & tingling arm. Officers and Nurses began CPR. The inmate was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital where he died. Investigators and Coroner are on scene. Family is being notified. pic.twitter.com/FdGDBMhTeT — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) July 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.