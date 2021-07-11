Deals
Morgan County inmate dies in hospital following heartburn, tingling arm

(Hawaii News Now/file)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Correctional officers responded to an unresponsive inmate at the Morgan County Jail on Sunday.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a 54-year-old man became unresponsive after experiencing heartburn and tingling in his arm. Officers and nurses began to perform CPR on the inmate.

He was then transported to the Decatur Morgan Hospital where he died. This incident is currently being investigated.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

