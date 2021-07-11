Mae Jemison High School hosting vaccine clinic ahead of upcoming school year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital is set to host a vaccine clinic at Mae C. Jemison High School for students 12 and over starting this Tuesday.

According to the school, parents and guardians are welcome to receive the vaccine at the clinic. WAFF 48 is told the first dose will be administered on July 13 and the second dose will be administered on August 3. The clinic will be held from 1 p.m. through 3 p.m. on both dates.

Students under the age of 14 must have a parent or guardian present to receive the vaccine. Everyone receiving the vaccine must present a legal form of identification including a driver’s license, passport, non-drivers ID, or a birth certificate.

Guests are required to sign a consent form prior to receiving the vaccine and must register online in advance to receive the vaccine. Vaccine doses will be available on a first-come-first-served basis. Walk-in appointments will not be accepted, according to the hospital.

Anyone unable to attend the HCS vaccine clinic is invited to view vaccine availability information by visiting the Huntsville Hospital website.

