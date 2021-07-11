Huntsville Fire and Rescue hosts water rescue course

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire and Rescue hosted a water rescue class for Alabama Fire College Students.

The Huntsville Fire and Rescue’s Special Operations Division held the Fire College Surface Water Rescue course at their regional training facility in Huntsville.

Authorities say this is a specialized course designed for individuals who will perform or direct a technical rescue of a victim who is afloat on the surface of a body of water.

Students from Huntsville, Cullman, Decatur, Guntersville and Madison attended the event.

