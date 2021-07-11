Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Advertisement

Governor Ivey to address Alabama Boys State delegates

Governor Kay Ivey
Governor Kay Ivey(WAFF)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey will address Alabama Boys State delegates for the opening ceremony in Tuscaloosa on Sunday.

The ceremony, sponsored by American Legion, will take place at The University of Alabama. Alabama Boys State involves high school students from across the state who demonstrate leadership and motivation in school and community activities.

Boys State week is a full week allowing delegates to gain more understanding on government by hearing from elected officials, participating in mock government, and learning more about the nation’s founding ideals and principles.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scam Alert
Madison County woman scammed out of thousands of dollars while closing on house
Kitchen Cops
Kitchen Cops find flies in the kitchen & 11 day old salsa
Huntsville police say this man is accused of stealing people's credit card information
Huntsville police searching for a man they say is stealing credit card information
Jennifer Hudson outside of FAME Recording Studios in Muscle Shoals
Jennifer Hudson visits FAME Recording Studios ahead of Aretha Franklin biopic
Man arrested for arson, murder in connection to fatal Jackson County fire
Man arrested for arson, murder in connection to fatal Jackson County fire

Latest News

Several vaccine appointments were rescheduled for later in the week or spread out among next...
Mae Jemison High School hosting vaccine clinic ahead of upcoming school year
Republican Katie Boyd Britt candidate for Alabama’s open U.S. Senate seat.
Brooks, Britt respond to Trump’s statement on Alabama’s Senate race
Huntsville Fire and Rescue hosts water rescue course
Huntsville Fire and Rescue hosts water rescue course
Belgreen High School welcomes new principal
Belgreen High School welcomes new principal
Fire destroys apartment complex under construction
Fire destroys apartment complex under construction