First Alert Forecast

More storms ahead.
By Brad Travis
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Strong thunderstorms with heavy rain and strong gusty winds will remain possible into the late evening hours. More showers and storms will be out there Monday morning and then again Monday afternoon. This active weather pattern will continue into Tuesday. We expect to get back to isolated, pop-up, showers and storms by Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s through Tuesday and they will return to the upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

