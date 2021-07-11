First alert forecast: strong thunderstorms, heavy rain

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Strong thunderstorms with heavy rain and strong gusty winds will remain possible into the late evening hours.

More showers and storms will be out there Monday morning and then again Monday afternoon. This active weather pattern will continue into Tuesday.

We expect to get back to isolated, pop-up, showers and storms by Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s through Tuesday and they will return to the upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

