Fire destroys apartment complex under construction

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An apartment complex under construction is now a total loss after a fire in Huntsville brought it down.

Fire crews responded to the three-story building that burned down on Old Gurley Road and Voyager Lane in Huntsville.

Huntsville Fire Marshal Dan Wilkerson said they received a call at approximately 6 p.m.

“Our guys did a tremendous job. They got a lot of lines on the ground quickly. Our drivers did a really good job finding our water sources and we were able to put water on the fire very quickly,” said Huntsville Fire Chief David Whitman.

At last word, no injuries or fatalities have been reporting.

