Donald Trump Jr. visits Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There are over 200 vendors at the Tennessee Valley Hunting and Fishing Expo and on Saturday there was a special guest, Donald Trump Jr., who shared something in common with them all.

“I fell in love with the lifestyle, being around the campfire, the comradery that’s so much apart of the outdoors,” said Donald Trump Jr.

Trump Jr. was the guest speaker at the Tennessee Valley Hunting and Fishing Expo.

People like Kim and Kenny Smith filled the room to hear him talk about his love for fishing and hunting

“We local and we love Donald Trump Jr and Senior,” said Kenny Smith.

One of the vendors came from Kansas.

“One reason is because we knew that Mr. Trump would be here and we wanted to come and hope that we could meet him.”

During the moderated event Trump Jr talked about protecting your second amendment rights and his love for the outdoors as a city guy.

“I just fell in love with every aspect of it. I had no idea what I was doing. I just started reading every book. It just became my lifestyle,” said Trump Jr.

Last year the expo was canceled because of the pandemic but the owner Marty Holland said its return is a sign that we’re slowly moving past the pandemic

“I know that everyone has struggled with COVID but I think that people are coming back and some normalcy has gotten to us especially as a community and an expo,” said Holland.

While Donald Trump Jr. was only there on Saturday, you still have time on Sunday to check out over 200 vendors from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

