BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith took home the ESPY for Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports, at the annual award show Saturday night.

.@DeVontaSmith_6 takes home the ESPY for Best College Athlete, Men's Sports 👏 pic.twitter.com/XFxuzlMT9K — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) July 11, 2021

Smith won the 2020 Heisman Trophy was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the 2021 draft.

Keep up the good work DeVonte!

