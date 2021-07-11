1 dead, 1 injured following ATV crash in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and another was injured following an ATV accident in Lawrence County, Tennessee on Saturday night.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the 2016 Polaris ATV struck a standing tree and overturned near Kelton Road around 10:20 p.m.

20-year-old Koelton Birdsong, of Athens, was injured during the accident. 19-year-old Samantha Posey, of Meridianville, was fatally injured due to the crash.

This crash is currently under investigation.

