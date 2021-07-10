Deals
Stronger storms expected on Sunday

WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Isolated to widely scattered rain showers and storms will linger through sunset with some rain staying with us overnight, lows will be muggy in the lower 70s.

Models are showering a round of morning thunderstorms to start the day Sunday. Skies will stay mostly cloudy with highs reaching the middle to upper 80s, additional scattered to numerous rain showers and storms are expected for the afternoon and evening.

Any storms that do develop could be strong to marginally severe in nature. These storms can produce gusty winds, small hail, heavy rain and flash flooding along with frequent cloud to ground lightning.

There is no break from the humidity as we head into next week, high temps will be in the low to middle 80s for Monday and Tuesday. The pattern will stay unsettled as we look at daily chances for rain showers and thunderstorms.

