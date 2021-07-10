Redstone Federal Credit Union donates $2 million North Alabama Boys and Girls Club

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For decades, the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama has served local kids and their community.

Now, they’re getting the opportunity to expand their reach thanks to a $2 million donation from the Redstone Federal Credit Union!

It’s a part of their capital campaign, which Patrick Wynn, Executive Director of Boys and Girls Club North Alabama, said is a benefit to the community.

“I have been with this organization for 23 years, and I’ve always felt like we need a physical facility to serve the North Huntsville community. When I say that, we are serving students in North Huntsville. We are busing them to our James A. Lane facility, but there are 4500 school-age kids in the Northwest Huntsville area that do not have adequate after-school programming. At our James A. Lane facility, we are serving about 300 kids so that’s a big gap going unserved,” said Wynn.

New facilities will be built in North Huntsville, Athens, Decatur, and Scottsboro.

“When you think about collaborating, that is the way of the world today. We plan on having Redstone Federal Credit Union come in to teach financial literacy, volunteer, and help with tutoring. We want to able to get our kids exposed to employees at the Red Stone Federal Credit Union organization,” said Wynn.

Wynn said the new facilities will serve an additional 950 students. Currently, the organization serves about 5,000 youth annually.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.