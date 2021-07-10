Deals
One Gen Away partners with Downtown Huntsville to give away free food

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - People in Huntsville have food in their pantry and fridge today thanks to a big event hosted by a non-profit event.

Members of One Generation Away partnered with Downtown Huntsville for a free fresh food giveaway.

The pick-up site was Dallas Avenue. The goal of this event is to help children and families during the summer.

One Generation Away is no stranger to these types of events. They have partnered with multiple organizations in the Tennessee Valley to provide food for those in need.

“So what we’ve done here this summer is partner with downtown Huntsville inc with Todd Emerson, and be able to fill the gap for students and families who typically depend on food during the school year but aren’t able to get that,” said One Gen Away Area Manager Daelyn Houser.

For more information on free food giveaways, visit onegenaway.com or contact Daelyn Houser at daelyn@onegenaway.com.

