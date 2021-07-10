Deals
Officers investigating overnight crash into Toney vape shop

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A thief is on the loose after running a car into a vape shop in Toney early Saturday morning.

According to the Madison County Sheriff Department, somebody ran their car into Leet Vape shop just before 2 a.m., stole materials, and then drove off. It is unknown how much was stolen.

The investigation is ongoing. Check in throughout the day for updates.

