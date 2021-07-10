Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Advertisement

Muggy Saturday morning, rain chances and storms this afternoon

By Abigail Degler
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! We have another warm start with temperatures in the 70s.

Expect high humidity throughout the morning and afternoon hours as well as patchy dense fog.

We have another chance at showers and storms today, making for a soggy weekend. Highs will reach into the middle and upper 80s Saturday afternoon, depending on storms.

Sunday looks to pack more of a punch when it comes to storms. Flash flooding may become an issue as we go throughout the weekend because of saturated soils.

The extended forecast shows temperatures taking a hit next week, but the muggy rainy trend will continue.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops
Kitchen Cops find flies in the kitchen & 11 day old salsa
Map of rescue area in Iron City, TN
Swift water rescue teams safely locate 22 missing kayakers in Iron City, TN
Drink up! But don't forget that purple cup.
Cheers to the purple cup now at MidCity in Huntsville
Housing market boom in Huntsville
City of Huntsville working to keep housing affordable
The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
‘I want my daddy’: Body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper

Latest News

Saturday AM
Muggy Saturday Morning
Forecast for a few more storms
Forecast for a few more storms
Forecast for a few more storms
Forecast for a few more storms.
WAFF 4 Day Forecast
Forecast for a few more storms.