Muggy Saturday morning, rain chances and storms this afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! We have another warm start with temperatures in the 70s.

Expect high humidity throughout the morning and afternoon hours as well as patchy dense fog.

We have another chance at showers and storms today, making for a soggy weekend. Highs will reach into the middle and upper 80s Saturday afternoon, depending on storms.

Sunday looks to pack more of a punch when it comes to storms. Flash flooding may become an issue as we go throughout the weekend because of saturated soils.

The extended forecast shows temperatures taking a hit next week, but the muggy rainy trend will continue.

