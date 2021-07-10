Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Advertisement

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office hosts St. Jude rodeo

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the Saint Jude Rodeo this Saturday.

The event will be held at the Morgan County Sheriff’s Posse Arena on Vest Road in Hartselle. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 5-12. Children ages 4 and under are free.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is hosting the Saint Jude Rodeo.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is hosting the Saint Jude Rodeo.(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

According to the Sheriff’s Office, this event supports the Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Although this event supports St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, the use of the Posse Grounds helps the Sheriff’s Posse to put on the Morgan County Special Needs Rodeo each year, according to MCSO.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops
Kitchen Cops find flies in the kitchen & 11 day old salsa
Scam Alert
Madison County woman scammed out of thousands of dollars while closing on house
Map of rescue area in Iron City, TN
Swift water rescue teams safely locate 22 missing kayakers in Iron City, TN
Drink up! But don't forget that purple cup.
Cheers to the purple cup now at MidCity in Huntsville
Huntsville police say this man is accused of stealing people's credit card information
Huntsville police searching for a man they say is stealing credit card information

Latest News

WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Stronger storms expected on Sunday
Bike Baton Rouge is holding Cranksgiving, a food drive to benefit the Greater Baton Rouge Food...
One Gen Away partners with Downtown Huntsville to give away free food
Albertville City Schools
Albertville City School leaders gear up for a tax free weekend
Virgin Galactic says its founder Richard Branson will be on the company's next test flight
Billionaire Sir Richard Branson set to ride in rocket-powered jet this weekend