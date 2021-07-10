Morgan County Sheriff’s Office hosts St. Jude rodeo

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the Saint Jude Rodeo this Saturday.

The event will be held at the Morgan County Sheriff’s Posse Arena on Vest Road in Hartselle. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 5-12. Children ages 4 and under are free.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, this event supports the Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Although this event supports St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, the use of the Posse Grounds helps the Sheriff’s Posse to put on the Morgan County Special Needs Rodeo each year, according to MCSO.

