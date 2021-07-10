Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Advertisement

LSU, SU among schools to offer 14-year-old Louisiana spelling bee champion full scholarship

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from Harvey, Louisiana reacts after correctly spelling a word during the...
Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from Harvey, Louisiana reacts after correctly spelling a word during the finals of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee at Disney World Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(John Raoux | AP)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The offers are rolling in for 14-year-old Zalia Avant-garde, the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion.

Leaders at LSU offered the teenager a full scholarship to its Honors College.

In a tweet Saturday, LSU President William Tate extended the offer to the Harvey, La. native.

Across town, Southern University President, Dr. Ray Belton, also offered Avant-garde a scholarship to attend the university.

Daring to sweeten the deal even further, Dr. Belton tweeted that if she chose to become a Southern Jaguar, she would be welcomed to the university by student leaders, faculty and staff with her very own “Zaila Day.”

But that’s not it.

On Friday, the Louisiana Community and Technical College System also offered the champion a scholarship to attend any community or technical college in the state, free of charge.

The Louisiana Community and Technical College System offered Zaila a scholarship to attend any...
The Louisiana Community and Technical College System offered Zaila a scholarship to attend any community or technical college in the state.(The Louisiana Community and Technical College System)

With her win Thursday night, Avant-garde made history as the first African-American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

RELATED: Louisiana teen is Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion

In addition to her spelling expertise, the teenager is also a basketball prodigy and owns three Guinness world records for dribbling multiple balls simultaneously.

Avant-garde says she hopes to to play in the WNBA one day or even work for NASA.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scam Alert
Madison County woman scammed out of thousands of dollars while closing on house
Kitchen Cops
Kitchen Cops find flies in the kitchen & 11 day old salsa
Huntsville police say this man is accused of stealing people's credit card information
Huntsville police searching for a man they say is stealing credit card information
Man arrested for arson, murder in connection to fatal Jackson County fire
Man arrested for arson, murder in connection to fatal Jackson County fire
Jennifer Hudson outside of FAME Recording Studios in Muscle Shoals
Jennifer Hudson visits FAME Recording Studios ahead of Aretha Franklin biopic

Latest News

Donald Trump Jr. visits Huntsville on Saturday
Donald Trump Jr. visits Huntsville
Donald Trump Jr. visits Huntsville on Saturday
Donald Trump Jr. visits Huntsville on Saturday
Tracking showers and storms Sunday morning; rain continues into workweek
Tracking showers and storms Sunday morning; rain continues into workweek
Tracking showers and storms Sunday morning; rain continues into workweek
Tracking showers and storms Sunday morning; rain continues into workweek
Devonte Smith
DeVonta Smith wins Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports at 2021 ESPY