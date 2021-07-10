Jennifer Hudson visits FAME Recording Studios ahead of Aretha Franklin biopic

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Picture it, you’re driving down Avalon Avenue in Muscle Shoals and spot a woman that looks like Jennifer Hudson walking out of the iconic FAME Recording Studios. Doubletake, it is Jennifer Hudson.

The Grammy award-winning musician traveled south to visit FAME Recording Studios in Muscle Shoals just ahead of her new movie, “Respect.” Hudson is portraying the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, in the biopic slated to hit theatres August 2021.

FAME Music was established in 1959 in Muscle Shoals. It was there Franklin recorded hits like, “I Never Loved A Man” and “Do Right Woman.”

Aretha Franklin recording at the piano at FAME Recording Studios (Michael Ochs Archives | FAME Recording Studios)

Artists such as Aretha Franklin, Little Richard, Wilson Pickett, Etta James, Otis Redding, the Osmonds, Jerry Reed, Alabama, Mac Davis, the Gatlin Brothers and Bobbie Gentry are among many who recorded in the sacred studio with the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section.

The Rhythm Section, also known as, The Swampers, can even be heard on the hit song the film is named after, “Respect.” The movie portrays some of the moments Franklin was in the studio, working with the musicians from the small town in northwest Alabama.

Of course, Hudson had to pay a visit to the spot Franklin recorded some of her most notable work. Before leaving the Hit Recording Capital of the World, she snapped a picture in front of the classic FAME sign. The social media followers went wild — including us.

Catch the Grammy Award-winning artist, Academy Award-winning actress, and best-selling author when the film hits theatres this August.

You can also take a step back in time and visit the spot where the Queen of Soul recorded the music that makes us get on our feet by visiting FAME and taking a tour four yourself.

