Huntsville police searching for a man they say is stealing credit card information
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police are looking for a suspect they say has been swiping someone else’s credit card.
Police say a man is using other people’s card information to make purchases at stores around the Huntsville area.
Surveillance footage shows him getting away in a red car.
Do you know anything about this suspect? If so, you’re encouraged to contact investigator Edwards at 256-213-4546.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.