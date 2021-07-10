Huntsville police searching for a man they say is stealing credit card information

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police are looking for a suspect they say has been swiping someone else’s credit card.

Police say a man is using other people’s card information to make purchases at stores around the Huntsville area.

Surveillance footage shows him getting away in a red car.

Do you recognize this man or car? Investigators would like to speak with him about using other people's credit card information to make purchases at stores around Huntsville.

Tips? Contact Investigator Edwards☎️ 256-213-4546 pic.twitter.com/pccdkn1Zeo — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) July 9, 2021

Do you know anything about this suspect? If so, you’re encouraged to contact investigator Edwards at 256-213-4546.

