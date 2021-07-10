Deals
Huntsville police searching for a man they say is stealing credit card information

Huntsville police say this man is accused of stealing people's credit card information
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police are looking for a suspect they say has been swiping someone else’s credit card.

Police say a man is using other people’s card information to make purchases at stores around the Huntsville area.

Surveillance footage shows him getting away in a red car.

Do you know anything about this suspect? If so, you’re encouraged to contact investigator Edwards at 256-213-4546.

