Health officials concerned about low vaccination rates in North Alabama

By Stefante Randall
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - COVID-19 vaccination rates are below 30 percent in several counties across north Alabama. That has health officials worried, especially as the Delta variant sweeps through the country.

Judy Smith with the Alabama Department of Public Health said 70 percent of people have still yet to get vaccinated.

“Once we had a large availability of vaccines, and once we seemed to have gotten the older population vaccinated I think as the mask ordinance went away and the emergency declaration went away there was a sense in the community that the pandemic was over,” said Smith.

Smith said hospitalizations and COVID cases are now rising again. She said a report released on Thursday from Birmingham stated 94 percent of people going into the hospital are unvaccinated.

“That is a huge message within itself. Clearly, vaccination works. It worked when we had the flu it worked when we had polio epidemic it worked when we had h1n1. We have been given a gift to keep people healthy, we just got to use that gift,” said Smith.

“Most importantly, Smith says she would like to encourage the younger population to get out and get vaccinated to help reduce the spread.

“They have historically had a milder set of disease but it’s always a milder set of disease than older folks have. But to take it home to give it to your family, friends grandparents what do we say to say please get your vaccination,” said Smith.

Smith said every health clinic in north Alabama is providing vaccines five days a week on a walk-in basis at no cost.

