Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Advertisement

Fayetteville-Lincoln County Animal Shelter seeking help from community

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Fayetteville-Lincoln County Animal Shelter is in need of your help.

Shelter workers recently rescued 30 animals from a hoarding situation, including dogs, cats, a pig, a bunny and a ferret. However, they can’t take them all in because they’re full.

Here’s how you can help. The Bissell Pet Foundation is holding a reduced fee adoption event from July 7-11where the foundation will sponsor reduce adoption fees at 200 shelters across 40 states.

Adoptions were reduced to $25 at the shelter in Fayetteville-Lincoln County this Saturday. The pets are neutered, up to date on shots, are microchipped.

Workers are currently working on another hoarding situation involving 43 dogs, but workers can’t seize them and take them to the shelter because there is no room.

More than 150 animals are living in the shelter right now. For more information on pet adoption visit Bissell Pet Adoption.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops
Kitchen Cops find flies in the kitchen & 11 day old salsa
Scam Alert
Madison County woman scammed out of thousands of dollars while closing on house
Map of rescue area in Iron City, TN
Swift water rescue teams safely locate 22 missing kayakers in Iron City, TN
Drink up! But don't forget that purple cup.
Cheers to the purple cup now at MidCity in Huntsville
Housing market boom in Huntsville
City of Huntsville working to keep housing affordable

Latest News

Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama
Redstone Federal Credit Union donates $2 million North Alabama Boys and Girls Club
New advance child tax credit
Advance child tax credit will put money into millions of parent’s pockets
Starting October 14, anyone who wants to address the council on non-agenda related items will...
Huntsville City Council votes to move generic public comment to end of meetings
Drink up! But don't forget that purple cup.
Cheers to the purple cup now at MidCity in Huntsville