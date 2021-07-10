Fayetteville-Lincoln County Animal Shelter seeking help from community

FAYETTEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Fayetteville-Lincoln County Animal Shelter is in need of your help.

Shelter workers recently rescued 30 animals from a hoarding situation, including dogs, cats, a pig, a bunny and a ferret. However, they can’t take them all in because they’re full.

Here’s how you can help. The Bissell Pet Foundation is holding a reduced fee adoption event from July 7-11where the foundation will sponsor reduce adoption fees at 200 shelters across 40 states.

Adoptions were reduced to $25 at the shelter in Fayetteville-Lincoln County this Saturday. The pets are neutered, up to date on shots, are microchipped.

Workers are currently working on another hoarding situation involving 43 dogs, but workers can’t seize them and take them to the shelter because there is no room.

More than 150 animals are living in the shelter right now. For more information on pet adoption visit Bissell Pet Adoption.

