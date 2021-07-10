Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Advertisement

Engagement ring sales soar as US rebounds from COVID-19

There's been a rise in couples getting engaged in the U.S.
There's been a rise in couples getting engaged in the U.S.(KTVZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More Americans are saying “I do.”

The wedding industry is making a major rebound as much of the United States is bouncing back from COVID-19.

Price Blanchard, an executive vice president with the Shane Co., a privately held jeweler, told CNN business sales of both engagement rings and wedding bands are on the rise.

In addition, nuptials that were postponed due to the pandemic are also taking place as family and friends are able to gather again in person.

One reason for a rise in marriages, besides true love, is many Americans have been able to save money during the shutdown while they were not able to go out.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops
Kitchen Cops find flies in the kitchen & 11 day old salsa
Scam Alert
Madison County woman scammed out of thousands of dollars while closing on house
Map of rescue area in Iron City, TN
Swift water rescue teams safely locate 22 missing kayakers in Iron City, TN
Drink up! But don't forget that purple cup.
Cheers to the purple cup now at MidCity in Huntsville
Huntsville police say this man is accused of stealing people's credit card information
Huntsville police searching for a man they say is stealing credit card information

Latest News

WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Stronger storms expected on Sunday
Bike Baton Rouge is holding Cranksgiving, a food drive to benefit the Greater Baton Rouge Food...
One Gen Away partners with Downtown Huntsville to give away free food
Work to remove the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee began early Saturday morning.
‘An incredible day’ as Robert E. Lee statue removed in Charlottesville
Albertville City Schools
Albertville City School leaders gear up for a tax free weekend