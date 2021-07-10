Deputies in Morgan County warns of scam department calls

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is warning community members of scam calls happening in the area.

Deputies said they’ve received multiple reports of scammers attempting to steal money. Officials said they do not call about bonds or warrants.

MCSO warns of two different types of scam calls individuals have received.

Scam #1: Your loved one has been arrested and we need $$$ for her bond.

Scam #2: We’re from a (Scary, Offical Sounding) Government Agency (IRS, FBI, Customs etc) and your file has been flagged.....send us money.

The Sheriff’s Office suggests hanging up on any call expected to be a scam.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.