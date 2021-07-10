Deals
15 Cadets graduate from Huntsville Police Academy

HPD's newest officers
HPD's newest officers(HPD)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is welcoming some of its newest members to the force.

Fifteen cadets graduated from the Huntsville Police Department’s 64th Academy Session on Friday, July 9. The cadets completed the 19-week academy, nearly 5 months of obtaining the necessary knowledge and skills to be successful in keeping the community safe.

“Enforcing the law is only a part of our job,” said HPD Chief Mark McMurray. “We have to also be a part of the community, a good family member and a friend to those we serve. I am proud to call these fine men and women HPD officers and look forward to seeing what they accomplish within the department.”

Chief McMurray, Mayor Tommy Battle, Alabama House of Representatives Member Rex Reynolds, HPD Command Staff, HPD Academy Staff and City Council representatives were at the graduation ceremony.

“People will call you because they have problems,” Mayor Battle told the cadets during his address. “As one of our officers, you will respond with professionalism and integrity. It makes me proud to know you will serve and protect this community.”

The department’s newest officers will begin field training Monday, July 12.

The 65th Academy Session will begin in early August

