Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Advertisement

Vatican: Pope to deliver Sunday blessing from Rome hospital

Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, July 4, 2021.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME — Pope Francis is walking in the corridor, working and even celebrated Mass at a Rome hospital where he will deliver his Sunday weekly blessing while recovering from intestinal surgery, the Vatican said Friday.

The Vatican’s daily medical update said that Francis’ temperature was normal again following the slight fever he ran Wednesday evening. It said his treatment and recovery at Gemelli Hospital was proceeding as planned.

Francis, 84, had half of his colon removed last Sunday for what the Vatican said was a “severe” narrowing of his large intestine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison County Jail mugshot
Madison County drug dealer sentenced to 17 years in prison
JuVaughn Harrison will compete in both the long jump and the high jump at the Tokyo Summer...
Huntsville native going for the Gold as he prepares for the Tokyo Summer Olympics
KPD officer Tanner Holt is accused of making racists comments.
Officer knocked unconscious after allegedly making racist remarks at wedding
A Confederate monument in Tuskegee is now behind police tape after an attempt was made...
Sheriff: Lift, electric saw used to damage Confederate monument
Head of vaccine research for UAB says effects from COVID-19 vaccine are only short term

Latest News

Happy Friday! Grab your umbrella and a water bottle because we have storms & heat on the way
Summer heat & humidity with more scattered showers on Friday
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 552K positive COVID cases as fewer people get vaccines
Civil rights leaders, including Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League, and the...
Amid growing frustration, White House pushes voting rights
Civil rights leaders, including Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League, and the...
Civil rights leaders say democracy is under attack