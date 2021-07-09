Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Advertisement

Summer heat & humidity with more scattered showers on Friday

By Brandon Spinner
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Friday! Grab your umbrella and a water bottle because we have storms & heat on the way!

WATCH LIVE NEWSCASTS on 48 NOW
WATCH ON DEMAND NEWSCASTS on VUit

It is a warm and muggy start to the day out there today with temperatures into the low and mid-70s. We have partly cloudy skies to start off today and we will see those for most of the morning. That will bring in more heat and humidity through the middle of the day as high temperatures climb into the upper 80s. The heat index will climb into the mid to upper 90s. Scattered showers and storms will develop by the middle of the day and become widespread into the afternoon. Some of these storms will be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. Rainfall will be heavy at times with some spots having the potential for an inch or more. Localized flooding may be possible.

As we look ahead to the weekend, we will see plenty of heat and humidity. Temperatures will be into the upper 80s and low 90s, but humidity will make it seem like the low to mid-90s. Saturday will be the drier of the two days with a mix of sun and clouds. The better threat for storms will be midday Sunday, but we will also have some more heat and humidity as well. Storm chances will be best during the middle of the day and into the afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Storm threats later today
Summer heat & humidity with more scattered showers and storms today

Most Read

Madison County Jail mugshot
Madison County drug dealer sentenced to 17 years in prison
JuVaughn Harrison will compete in both the long jump and the high jump at the Tokyo Summer...
Huntsville native going for the Gold as he prepares for the Tokyo Summer Olympics
KPD officer Tanner Holt is accused of making racists comments.
Officer knocked unconscious after allegedly making racist remarks at wedding
A Confederate monument in Tuskegee is now behind police tape after an attempt was made...
Sheriff: Lift, electric saw used to damage Confederate monument
Head of vaccine research for UAB says effects from COVID-19 vaccine are only short term

Latest News

WAFF's Friday morning forecast
WAFF's Friday morning forecast
Storm threats later today
Summer heat & humidity with more scattered showers and storms today
Happy Friday! Grab your umbrella and a water bottle because we have storms & heat on the way
Summer heat & humidity with more scattered showers and storms today
Muggy night with temps in the 80s for your Friday
Muggy night with temps in the 80s for your Friday