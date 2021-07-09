Summer heat & humidity with more scattered showers on Friday

Happy Friday! Grab your umbrella and a water bottle because we have storms & heat on the way!

It is a warm and muggy start to the day out there today with temperatures into the low and mid-70s. We have partly cloudy skies to start off today and we will see those for most of the morning. That will bring in more heat and humidity through the middle of the day as high temperatures climb into the upper 80s. The heat index will climb into the mid to upper 90s. Scattered showers and storms will develop by the middle of the day and become widespread into the afternoon. Some of these storms will be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. Rainfall will be heavy at times with some spots having the potential for an inch or more. Localized flooding may be possible.

As we look ahead to the weekend, we will see plenty of heat and humidity. Temperatures will be into the upper 80s and low 90s, but humidity will make it seem like the low to mid-90s. Saturday will be the drier of the two days with a mix of sun and clouds. The better threat for storms will be midday Sunday, but we will also have some more heat and humidity as well. Storm chances will be best during the middle of the day and into the afternoon.

